2 men taken to hospital after deputies pull occupants from submerging vehicle

Sheriff's deputies pulled two men from a vehicle as it submerged into a lake early Sunday.

According to the press release from Daviess County Sheriff's Office, around 3:48 a.m. Sunday a Porsche Boxster, which was being driven by Robert Garner, 18-years-old, of Owensboro, was moving at a high rate of speed on US-60 east when the vehicle traveled through the intersection of US-231. After going through the intersection the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle continued moving after leaving the roadway for 100-yards before it overturned and went into a lake. The release states, deputies jumped into the lake and pulled out Garner and his passenger.

The passenger was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for severe injuries from the crash. Medical attention was refused by the Garner at the scene, but he was later checked at the hospital.

Blood alcohol test results are pending at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

