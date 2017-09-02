HydroFest returns for first time in years, residents happy to see it back

It's been since 2009 that boats have hit the Ohio river for Evansville's HydroFest, and the return of the event has a lot of people in the area excited.

"Couldn't ask for a better day; just beautiful," HydroFest Guest Don Detzer said.

The world-class event brought in teams from throughout the United States and Canada.

Fourteen classes of inboard boats are "Roaring on the River" for the American Power Boat Association's North American Championships right here in Evansville.

We're told 59 teams committed to the event.

"I like the atmosphere," HydroFest Guests Eric and Dioka Harris said. "It's really nice out here; everyone seems like they are having a good time, and the boat races. It's cool out here, it isn't too hot, just right rather."

This event lasts the entire Labor Day weekend. Along with the boat races, there are several other activities planned for HydroFest guests including a concert.

