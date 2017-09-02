Car engulfed in flames after explosion

It's been since 2009 that boats have hit the Ohio river for Evansville's HydroFest, and the return of the event has lots of people in the area excited.More >>
Officials said a car exploded on Audubon Parkway.More >>
The Evansville Otters youth travel baseball team was ready at every corner of Lincoln Avenue hoping to catch the attention of drivers to get donations to send to Texas.More >>
Looking for some fall flowers? It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter is selling "Mums for Mutts".More >>
Firefighters on every corner Vogel and Green River roads tried to fill boots with cash for a good cause.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
