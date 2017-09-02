Eastern Division Championships underway at Hydrofest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Eastern Division Championships underway at Hydrofest

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Evansville HydroFest Facebook) (Source: Evansville HydroFest Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville riverfront is roaring as the Eastern Division Championships were underway at Hydrofest.

Boats were lifted into the water Saturday morning, and they began running qualifying races. 

This race is the Grand National Hydroplanes. They run very similar to the Grand Prix but are a little bit smaller.

The finals just got under way for the Eastern Division championships.

On Sunday, the boats will be back out racing for the North American Championships. 

Qualifying will begin in the morning. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • breaking

    President Trump visits Lake Charles Saturday

    President Trump visits Lake Charles Saturday

    Saturday, September 2 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-09-03 00:41:58 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly