Eastern Division Championships underway at Hydrofest

The Evansville riverfront is roaring as the Eastern Division Championships were underway at Hydrofest.

Boats were lifted into the water Saturday morning, and they began running qualifying races.

This race is the Grand National Hydroplanes. They run very similar to the Grand Prix but are a little bit smaller.

The finals just got under way for the Eastern Division championships.

On Sunday, the boats will be back out racing for the North American Championships.

Qualifying will begin in the morning.

