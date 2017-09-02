VCSO, other organizations raise donations for Harvey victims

The Evansville Otters youth travel baseball team was ready at every corner of Lincoln Avenue hoping to catch the attention of drivers to get donations to send to Texas.

"We're trying to help the hurricane Harvey victims that just got in a bad storm and that they have no food or no houses so we're trying to provide that food and deodorant, toothpaste, laundry, and everything like that we're trying to help provide for them," said U-12 Otters player Logan Mattingly.

The team was just one group partnering with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office this weekend to help out people affected by the storm.

The sheriff's office also partnered several other organizations and businesses to provide flood relief supplies to the Houston area.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Garage Doors, the Evansville Otters 12U travel baseball team, the 16U Lady Otters travel softball team, Subway (US41 and Morgan Ave), Evansville Boys & Girls Club, and Kitch & Schreiber Advertising are participating.

"I think as law enforcement, we are public servants and to give back to the community is what our number one charge is to assist and it could be in Evansville, Indiana or Houston, Texas or anywhere the community of Evansville has compassion," said deputy Sam Preston.

"When you have a catastrophic event like we just witnessed down in Houston, everybody in the United States needs to come together and help out a neighboring state; they may be miles apart but we need to chip in to help them out because this is a heck of a crisis," said Sheriff Dave Wedding.

"Everybody can make a difference in the world," added Mattingly.

If you're looking to donate while the groups are out Saturday, September 9, here is more information:

Non-perishable items such as sealed water bottle packs, canned goods, cleaning supplies, paper products and other dry goods are being collected.

On Saturday, September 9, three collection stations will be operated from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Relief supplies can be brought to one of the following locations:

North High School Baseball Field at 15331 US Hwy 41 North

Boys and Girls Club at 700 Bellemeade Ave

Evansville Garage Doors at 808 Division Street

Supplies can also be dropped off at Evansville Garage Doors Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monetary donations cannot be accepted.

On September 11, 2017 Evansville Garage Doors will truck the supplies to Texas for delivery to an approved distribution center.

