PREVIEW: Otters look to clinch playoff berth with win today

The Evansville Otters will look to punch their ticket to the 2017 Frontier League Playoffs with a victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday.

Evansville (52-42) took game number one of the series last night with a 10-3 victory powered by Jeff Gardner’s six RBIs.

Gateway (30-64) saw solo home runs from Blake Brown and Terry McClure in the losing effort.

The Otters can also make the playoffs with a Windy City loss to Schaumburg in one of their next two games.

Last night, the Otters also saw four runs scored by Josh Allen as he retook the league lead with 83 runs in 2017. Dane Phillips also blasted his 14th home run of the year, and Jeff Gardner tied Shane Houck’s single-season franchise record with his 23rd home run.

Evansville will be looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season after winning the Frontier League Championship in 2016.

Dane Phillips enters tomorrow still needing one more double to tie Josh Allen’s 2016 record of 34. Phillips added on three hits last night for his 12th three-hit game of the year.

The Otters will look for the playoff-clinching victory behind the arm of Shane Weedman. Weedman went just 1 and 1/3 inning in his last start against the Normal Cornbelters giving up 4 walks and 2 earned runs. His last win came on Aug.13 against the Southern Illinois Miners when he did not allow a run and gave up just one hit.

The Grizzlies will put JaVaun West on the bump. West has not given up more than three earned runs since July 29. He last recorded a win on July 7 against the Washington Wild Things in a 3-2 game. West also has impressive strikeout numbers with 95 on the season.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at GCS Ballpark.

