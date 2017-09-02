It Takes a Village hosts 'Mums for Mutts' fundraiser

Looking for some fall flowers? It Takes A Villiage Rescue Shelter is selling "Mums for Mutts" (WFIE)

Looking for some fall flowers? It Takes a Village canine rescue is selling "Mums for Mutts".

Director of Business Development Andrea Will said this is their third year doing the Mums for Mutts fundraiser.

Will said they use the money they raise to help pay for their dog's vet trips.

She said a lot of times, they take dogs with health problems that other shelters steer away from, so their bills stack up.

Will said this time of year, people are looking to pick up mums, and why not help save some animals in the process?

"We do take a lot of the hard cases, so our vet bills are extremely high," Will said. "We do anything and everything we can to raise funds to pay for those vet bills."

Will told us each plant runs $15, and they will continue to sell them until they run out.

