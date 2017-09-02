Firefighters shake boots to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Firefighters on every corner of Vogel and Green River roads tried to fill boots with cash for a good cause.

Vice President of Firefighters Professional Local 357 Zac Conner said firefighters have been on the streets shaking boots for two weeks.

Conner said firefighters across the country have been doing this fundraiser to help people with muscular dystrophy.

He said right now, they are under their goal by about $10,000 and only have three days left to raise it. Conner told us every dime raised will go to all the medical expenses that come with the disease.

"The money that was collected through in the last two weeks will stay generally in the Tri-State area," Conner told 14 News. "It will help families with medication, equipment such as wheel chairs, walkers, and breathing machines; one breathing machine can cost up to $20,000."

The money raised will also send children in the Tri-State to MDA camp which will give them the opportunity to be a normal child.

