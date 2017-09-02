75-yr-old arrested on Child Molesting charge after female juveni - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

75-yr-old arrested on Child Molesting charge after female juvenile interviewed at Holly's House

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Clyde Wells, 75, of Evansville (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Clyde Wells, 75, of Evansville (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a 13-year-old juvenile spoke with a Holly's House forensic interviewer.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clyde Wells, 75-years-old, of Evansville, is being held on a Child Molesting charge. Wells, who voluntary went to the Evansville Police Department, denied the allegations made against him, the affidavit states.

On Friday a female juvenile told the Holly's House interviewer, Wells, whose wife babysat the juvenile for nearly 10 years, would take her into the bedroom and bathroom and begin making physical contact with her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The juvenile told the interviewer Wells began making physical contact with her when she was 7-years-old.

During the interview, the female juvenile told the interviewer Wells would tell her, she was beautiful and not to tell anyone.

The affidavit states, Wells rode in the front seat of a police car and was uncuffed, after agreeing to speak with an officer at EPD headquarters. Wells denied the allegations and requested an attorney.

He was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a charge of Child Molesting.

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

  • Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:44:08 GMT
    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

  • breaking

    Latest information on President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:51:40 GMT
    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

