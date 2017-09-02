75-yr-old arrested on Child Molesting accusations after 2 juveniles interviewed at Holly's House

An Evansville man is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a two juvenile females spoke with a Holly's House forensic interviewer.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clyde Wells, 75-years-old, of Evansville, is being held on a Level 1 felony child molestation. Wells, who voluntary went to the Evansville Police Department, denied both of the allegations made against him, the affidavit states.

On Sep. 1, 2017 a female juvenile told the Holly's House interviewer, Wells, whose wife babysat the juvenile for nearly 10 years, would take her into the bedroom and bathroom and begin making physical contact with her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The juvenile told the interviewer Wells began making physical contact with her when she was 7-years-old.

During the interview, the female juvenile told the interviewer Wells would tell her, she was beautiful and not to tell anyone. Following the interview, Department of Child Protective Services (DCS) caseworker informed the EPD investigator of a previous accusation by a different child, claiming Wells was "inappropriate," with them, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Wells rode in the front seat of a police car and was uncuffed, after agreeing to speak with an officer at EPD headquarters. Wells denied the allegations and requested an attorney.

He was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a charge of Child Molesting.

