75-yr-old arrested on Child Molesting accusations after 2 juvenile females interviewed at Holly's House

Blood alcohol test results are pending at this time. The names of the individuals will be released at a later time by the coroner's office.More >>
Blood alcohol test results are pending at this time. The names of the individuals will be released at a later time by the coroner's office.More >>
An Evansville man is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a two juvenile females spoke with a Holly's House forensic interviewer.More >>
An Evansville man is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a two juvenile females spoke with a Holly's House forensic interviewer.More >>
The Evansville Otters youth travel baseball team was ready at every corner of Lincoln Avenue hoping to catch the attention of drivers to get donations to send to Texas.More >>
The Evansville Otters youth travel baseball team was ready at every corner of Lincoln Avenue hoping to catch the attention of drivers to get donations to send to Texas.More >>
Looking for some fall flowers? It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter is selling "Mums for Mutts".More >>
Looking for some fall flowers? It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter is selling "Mums for Mutts".More >>
It's been since 2009 that boats have hit the Ohio river for Evansville's HydroFest, and the return of the event has lots of people in the area excited.More >>
It's been since 2009 that boats have hit the Ohio river for Evansville's HydroFest, and the return of the event has lots of people in the area excited.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.More >>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.More >>
South Korea's weather agency estimated the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 and 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.More >>
South Korea's weather agency estimated the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 and 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.More >>