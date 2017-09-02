Crofton F.D. Fire chief, 3 firefighters arrested after KSP arson investigation

Lisa Foster helped organize sending supplies to the victims in Houston. Her daughter lives in Houston.More >>
Four firefighters have been arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) while conducting an arson investigation into a building fire from August of this year.More >>
A Tri-State High School football team is back on the field for the first time in about two years.More >>
There's a new face on Evansville Regional Airport's Board of Directors. Board President J.P. Engelbrecht announced Reverend Adrian Brooks is joining the team.More >>
Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
