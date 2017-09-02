Crofton F.D. Fire chief, 3 firefighters arrested after KSP arson investigation

Four firefighters have been arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) while conducting an arson investigation into a building fire from August of this year.

According to the press release from KSP, four members of the Crofton Fire Department, including the Fire Chief, were arrested on Friday.

Jeremy Marlar, 27-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fire Chief, charged with Arson and Official Misconduct.

Glen McGee, 23-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman, charged with Arson, Burglary and Official Misconduct.

Dakota Oglesby, 18-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman charged with Arson and Burglary.

Dylan Hodge, 18-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman charged with Arson.

The press release states all four men were taken to the Christian County Detention Center. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.