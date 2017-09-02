Crofton F.D. Fire chief, 3 firefighters arrested after KSP arson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crofton F.D. Fire chief, 3 firefighters arrested after KSP arson investigation

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
CHRISTIAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four firefighters have been arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) while conducting an arson investigation into a building fire from August of this year.

According to the press release from KSP, four members of the Crofton Fire Department, including the Fire Chief, were arrested on Friday.

  • Jeremy Marlar, 27-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fire Chief, charged with Arson and Official Misconduct.
  • Glen McGee, 23-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman, charged with Arson, Burglary and Official Misconduct.
  • Dakota Oglesby, 18-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman charged with Arson and Burglary.
  • Dylan Hodge, 18-years-old, Crofton F.D. Fireman charged with Arson.

The press release states all four men were taken to the Christian County Detention Center. This is still an ongoing investigation.

