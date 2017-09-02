Haubstadt family loading semi truck full of supplies to send to Houston

Lisa Foster helped organize sending supplies to the victims in Houston.

Her daughter lives in Houston. She came back home when the hurricane hit. Now the family wants to send this semi back to Houston. And they're hoping to fill it with supplies.

The truck can hold a lot. It's 53 feet long and has capacity of 45,000 pounds. This truck was donated to the family by Boyd Trucking.

For the next two days it will be open for donations.

The family says the school where Foster's daughter works in Houston has been flooded. Foster says this is the third hurricane her daughter's had to evacuate from since she moved to Texas.

After seeing the devastating rainfall hit the lone star state, Foster says this is the least they could do, since they've encountered storms in this area as well.

"Texas would definitely help us if we were in the same situation. Gibson County is just they just help people we've had tornadoes and different things in our own little community and just they're very giving people."Foster said.

The semi will be at Gibson Southern High School on Saturday before being moved to the Tri-State Speedway on Sunday. The plan is for the donations to leave for Texas by next weekend.

