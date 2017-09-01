Wood Memorial Football back in season after hazing investigation

A Tri-State High School football team is back on the field for the first time in about two years.
Wood Memorial High School lost its entire football season in 2016 because of a severe hazing incident.
We caught up with parents and fans in Gibson County about the team's fresh start.
It's the first time we've heard from parents since Indiana State Police closed its investigation on several members of the team. The school ultimately suspended 11 players, and expelled one.
This community here in Oakland City, is ready for a fresh start.
"My kid loved football, and I love football, and my family does. We need it back in the community," a Trojan Football parent told us.
The team opened the season hosting Rock Springs. Trojans' new head coach, Brett Kramer, says the team is putting the year of controversy behind them.
It was a traumatic experience that rocked the small town, as the investigation lasted for weeks.
Those known to be involved in the hazing were removed or reprimanded.
Following Indiana State Police's investigation, school officials ultimately suspended 11 players and expelled one.
Fans we spoke to say they hated what happened, but are ready for Friday Night Lights to shine in Oakland City again.
"It was boring at home, we didn't have a football team," avid Wood Memorial fan Eric Kilian told us. "When I saw it on the news and when they told me... they said we're not going to have a football team anymore. I was mad."
Last October the prosecutor's office filed juvenile delinquent petitions against four teens involved. ISP Troopers tell us the case is closed.
Even though the first game back didn't go as planned on Wood Memorial's side, as two Trojan players went down with injuries, falling 18 to 8 against Rock Creek.
A new season is better than having no season at all.
"We played hard, and we looked good in the second half. One of the players that went down was able to return. Kids see that and that'll help us get our program back on track," said new Trojan Head Coach Brett Kramer.
