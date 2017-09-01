Rev. Brooks joins EVV Board of Directors

There's a new face on Evansville Regional Airport's Board of Directors. Board President J.P. Engelbrecht announced Reverend Adrian Brooks is joining the team.More >>
Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
We're learning more about what may have led to the officer involved shooting outside the Federal Building in Evansville around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
One day after some Daviess County schools and businesses went on lock down while authorities looked for a man with a machete, that suspect is telling his side of the story.More >>
Slaton said she's extremely proud of Lillian and the rest of the students for being so passionate about helping out.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to raise prices on gasoline following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
