Rev. Brooks joins EVV Board of Directors

There's a new face on Evansville Regional Airport's Board of Directors.

Board President J.P. Engelbrecht announced Reverend Adrian Brooks is joining the team.

Brooks has a long history of service in many communities and civic boards, including the Better Business Bureau Board of Directors and Southwest Indiana Economic Development Coalition.

There are five members on the board. Three are appointed by the mayor, the other two appointed by the county commissioners.

