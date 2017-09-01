Whitesville suspect agrees to jailhouse interview

One day after some Daviess County schools and businesses went on lock down while authorities looked for a man with a machete, that suspect is telling his side of the story. Lexington resident Billy Bowles was arrested in Whitesville Thursday.

He accepted Evan Gorman's request for an interview Friday inside the Daviess County Detention Center.

Bowles tells 14 News he never knew any agencies were out searching for him.

A whole bunch of cops ran up on me like I done did all kinds of stuff," Bowles said.

14 News cameras were rolling Thursday as 33-year-old Billy Jack Bowles of Lexington was taken into custody in Whitesville. Today he's in the Daviess County detention center accused of burglary and attempted auto theft.

Bowles says he came to Indiana to visit his girlfriend and later stayed with a friend for one night in Owensboro. Bowles added he was not picked up as a hitchhiker in Whitesville but had been riding with a friend of a friend from Owensboro.

"Think about the sense that it makes– the guy that I was riding with said that he picked me up on the side of the road – no, he picked me up from Owensboro at friends house – my friend can verify that," Bowles added.

Bowles tells 14 News he walked away from what police call a heated situation over the ride, and that he got another ride back into Whitesville to the Dollar General. After roughly a two hour search, police would find him behind that building near the air conditioning units.

"I didn't break into nothing, I didn't steal nothing," Bowles explained.

Bowles says he plans to plead not guilty in court.

