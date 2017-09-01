Mental illness may have played role in officer involved shooting

We're learning more about what may have led to the officer involved shooting outside the Federal Building in Evansville around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened after an altercation between Evansville Police, Federal Officers, and 55-year-old Ricky Ard, who was killed.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear tells us, as part of the investigation, he's been talking with Ard's family who says he was having a Schizophrenic episode when the shooting happened.

"He had been diagnosed years ago with Schizophrenia, they advised that he had recently either been adjusting his medication or not taking his medication. That's always a dangerous situation," Lockyear said.

Lockyear says the family told him, Ard was experiencing a Schizophrenic episode the day the shooting happened. Which he believes may have been a contributing factor to his death.

The family tells 14 News they tried finding help for Ard but were restricted because of current mental health laws for adults. They also say Ard had never been charged with a crime.

"They are a very strong family and nobody wants to see this happen," Lockyear said. "Nobody involved in this, wanted this to happen. We have to try and figure out and learn from this to see if there is any way possible that we can never have this happen again, and that's something that we have to look at."

Ard's family members also told Lockyear, Ard continued to talk about an unsolved murder that happened years ago.

"They said that he had become suddenly fixated on that, and the Federal Building for some unknown reason. There was no logic to it."

As far as the investigation, Lockyear says The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and Evansville Police will stay in contact with the family to try and learn more about what led up to the events on Tuesday.

