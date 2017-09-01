Third-grader sells dozens of cookies to raise donations for Harvey victims

It all started with a book.

"Our story this week was a story called "Destiny's Gift which is about a little girl who raises money for help saves her favorite book store, so it kind of just got our wheels turning," said third-grade teacher, Danielle Slaton.

Slaton said a lot of her students have been watching the news with their parents and see what's going on with Hurricane Harvey.

With one of this week's vocabulary words being "donate", the children decided they wanted to help raise money for the victims in Houston.

"They run to me and they're like, I have money! I have money! And you know some of them are bringing in loose change, some of them are bringing in 10 dollars, 5 dollars," said Slaton.

Slaton explained she told her students they could use their skills to raise money.

With that, one-third grader Lillian Rickenbaugh decided to use her cooking skills to bake and sell cookies, and boy was they a hit.

In just four days Lillian sold dozens and dozens of cookies.

"I wanted to do it because there was a big flood and I really wanted to help. What about it made you want to help? People were losing their homes," said Rickenbaugh.

"She's sold 90 dozen cookies and so we have a little over $500 in four days"

Slaton said she's extremely proud of Lillian and the rest of the students for being so passionate about helping out.

"I think it's such a great learning experience to show them pictures of really what's going on and the tragedy that's happening. It's really making them connect and realize I'm just a kid but I can make a difference," added Slaton.

"It doesn't matter how big or small you are, you can do big things," said Rickenbaugh.

The class will be sending off their donations in the next week but if you'd like to contact Slaton to donate, you can email her at dslaton@warrick.k12.in.us

