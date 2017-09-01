TDL Week 3: Christian Co. vs Henderson Co.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
There's a new face on Evansville Regional Airport's Board of Directors. Board President J.P. Engelbrecht announced Reverend Adrian Brooks is joining the team.More >>
There's a new face on Evansville Regional Airport's Board of Directors. Board President J.P. Engelbrecht announced Reverend Adrian Brooks is joining the team.More >>
Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
We're learning more about what may have led to the officer involved shooting outside the Federal Building in Evansville around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
We're learning more about what may have led to the officer involved shooting outside the Federal Building in Evansville around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
One day after some Daviess County schools and businesses went on lock down while authorities looked for a man with a machete, that suspect is telling his side of the story.More >>
One day after some Daviess County schools and businesses went on lock down while authorities looked for a man with a machete, that suspect is telling his side of the story.More >>
Slaton said she's extremely proud of Lillian and the rest of the students for being so passionate about helping out.More >>
Slaton said she's extremely proud of Lillian and the rest of the students for being so passionate about helping out.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>