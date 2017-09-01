TDL Week 3: Harrison vs Mater Dei - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 3: Harrison vs Mater Dei

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Mater Dei Twitter) (Source: Mater Dei Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

TDL Week 3: Harrison vs Mater Dei

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly