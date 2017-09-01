Gibson Southern facing difficult challenge with North Posey high-octane offense

In Posey County, its another battle of 2-0 teams as North Posey gets set to host Gibson Southern.

North Posey has come out on fire offensively they have put up over 100 points in the first two games of the season and they are seeing a phenomenal performance out of running back Alex Stewart.

Titan Head Coach Nick Hart says you can't shut a guy like that down, but they'll do their best to slow him down.

"I think we have to try to win the battle up front, that is something the past two games weren't able to do so I think if we cant get up to him before he can get into some open space that will be beneficial to us," explained Coach Hart. "I think that the key is that they are so good with mis-direction and play action pass too. We have to be really disciplined on the back end of our defense and make sure we are on our keys."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.