HydroFest off to a slow start because of rain

Evansville's Hydrofest is off to a slow start.

Dozens of boats are on the riverfront, but they're at a stand still because rain postponed a few of the scheduled events.

Officials wanted to make sure the course was safe.

A concert was supposed to sound off in about an hour. It has been postponed until tomorrow.

Many vendors didn't even both firing up the grill. They say there were no customers.

The good news is the weather forecast for Saturday looks a lot better than Friday's forecast.

The event is only $10 total, which will get you in every day of the event. Kids 12 and under are free.

