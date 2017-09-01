Reitz defense remains perfect heading into SIAC showdown with Castle

The Castle Knights (2-0) host the Reitz Panthers (2-0) in an SIAC showdown.

Last season, the Knights and Panthers opened up conference play against one another and Castle fans are hoping for a little deja vu as the Knights came away with the victory. But, it is two completely different teams this season.

Both teams with new quarterbacks and both with different strengths.

The Panthers have yet to give up a single point. Their defense has been extremely strong, allowing their offense to gain confidence and find success.

Although the Knights haven't put up any shut outs, their offense is explosive posting 97 points in their first two games. Head Coach of the Knights Doug Hurt knows that Reitz defense stands strong and that his squad will have to eliminate mistakes to have a shot at winning.

"Their defense has been very impressive," Coach Hurt explained. "They are feast or famine kind of defense, they are very aggressive, great tacklers and they play hard. Obviously offense the first week for us was not great, we turned the ball over a little bit too much, obviously we are putting points on the board, but we are going to have to be a lot more disciplined against a great SIAC rival and Reitz Panther team to be able to get out with a win."

As for Reitz head coach Andy Hape, he says they have taken note of how the Castles offense has been playing and they plan on coming at Knight's quarterback Brycen Moore, hard. They want him scrambling all night long.

"They are very efficient offensively they can put some points up," Panthers coach Hape said. "To say they are as good as they were last year offensively I don't know they lost a lot of good football players but stats don't lie they are throwing the ball around, they have a good running game. We have got to get pressure on him from our front seven, make him run around. I think he is one of those guys if you give him time he will pick you apart and then play solid secondary behind that."

Kickoff from John Lidy Field is set for 7 p.m. Friday.