Rockport, IN helps Harvey victims in Rockport, TX

Evansville's Hydrofest is off to a slow start. Dozens of boats are on the riverfront, but they're at a stand still because rain postponed a few of the scheduled events.More >>
Evansville's Hydrofest is off to a slow start. Dozens of boats are on the riverfront, but they're at a stand still because rain postponed a few of the scheduled events.More >>
South Spencer High School just kicked off their Rockport to Rockport campaign to help out Hurricane Harvey Victims.More >>
South Spencer High School just kicked off their Rockport to Rockport campaign to help out Hurricane Harvey Victims.More >>
The three-day celebration of working Hoosiers is coming to Gibson County this year. The 131st annual Labor Day Celebration will be held at the county fairgrounds.More >>
The three-day celebration of working Hoosiers is coming to Gibson County this year. The 131st annual Labor Day Celebration will be held at the county fairgrounds.More >>
The new restaurant offers your favorite flavors from the Lloyd Expressway location.More >>
The new restaurant offers your favorite flavors from the Lloyd Expressway location.More >>
Six Evansville police officers and one man with fire and rescue experience left for the northwest part of the city with trucks full of donations for Harvey victimsMore >>
Six Evansville police officers and one man with fire and rescue experience left for the northwest part of the city with trucks full of donations for Harvey victimsMore >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>