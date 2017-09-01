Rockport, IN helps Harvey victims in Rockport, TX

South Spencer High School just kicked off their Rockport to Rockport campaign to help out Hurricane Harvey Victims.

Principal Jim Bush told us when he heard Rockport, Texas got hit hard by the hurricane, he immediately thought the school should help raise donations because they are in Rockport, Indiana.

South Spencer HS is getting ready to kick off their Rockport to Rockport Campaign to raise money and items for Hurricane Harvey victims! pic.twitter.com/6aD7znox08 — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) September 1, 2017

Bush said the pep rally was to get the students excited about it. They are raising money and gathering items to donate all next week, which will go to Rockport High School in Texas.

The students are raising money through different activities like if a kid wants to wear a hat on Wednesday, they can put down a dollar and all the money will go toward Rockport.

Wow! They spelt out Rockport in a creative way! The money and items they raise will go to Rockport High School in Texas pic.twitter.com/yO29WE2S7f — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) September 1, 2017

Bush said there will also be class competitions to see who can bring in the most goods.

The event will kick off Tuesday and all the items raised will get on a semi in Owensboro to get shipped off.

