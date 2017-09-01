Labor Day celebration at the Gibson Co. fairgrounds

The three-day celebration of working Hoosiers is coming to Gibson County this year.

The 131st annual Labor Day Celebration will be held at the county fairgrounds.

The event is like a county fair but it's actually put together by labor unions business and civic organizations, and they rotate through different counties in Indiana every year.

Organizers tell us the big draw will be the rides. Those are free throughput the weekend. This is the second year in a row they're doing that.

Admission also won't cost you a dime and there are plenty of food vendors set up.

A committees member told us giving back to the community is what compels them to put this together each year.

The committee told us this is one of the oldest labor day celebrations in the state, and every event going on leads up to the parade on Monday at 9 a.m.

