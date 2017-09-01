Cross-Eyed Cricket opens new location on Main Street

If you're looking for some comfort food, the new Cross-Eyed Cricket on Main Street is now open.

The new restaurant offers your favorite flavors from the Lloyd Expressway location.

It's building was built in the 1850's and was the Washington Hotel. Over the years, it has also served as the Farmer's Daughter restaurant.

The new restaurant will have a bar and full menu in the basement that will be ready in the coming days.

