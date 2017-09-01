EPD officers head to Houston for Harvey relief

More help from the Tri-State is headed down to Houston.

Six Evansville police officers and one man with fire and rescue experience left for the northwest part of the city with trucks full of donations for Harvey victims.

Officers say they posted what they were doing on Facebook, and the community took action. All week, community members have helped them collect money and items like food, water, and clothes.

The crew will be connecting with the Cypress Creek EMS team and will be sent out to help with storm relief through the direction of emergency agencies.

They plan to return to Evansville on Tuesday.

