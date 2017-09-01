Sunrise School Spirit donations pour in from Perry Central HS

Six Evansville police officers and one man with fire and rescue experience left for the northwest part of the city with trucks full of donations for Harvey victimsMore >>
The Perry Central Commodores joined us this morning for Season 3 of Sunrise School Spirit..our canned food drive to support the Tri-State Food Bank. "This is my seventeenth year here at Perry Central and in 17 years we've never had a bigger collection than this year." says PCHS teacher, Mary Hagedorn. Early this morning, the Perry Central Commodores showed us what happens when they rally together for their town.. "This definitely makes me happy. Seeing all these...More >>
Tonight is the final Friday After 5 along the Owensboro Riverfront. Friday After 5 is usually an outdoor event, but due to the rain, plans have changed.More >>
A Tennessee woman has been arrested in a Henderson kidnapping. Jessica Caterina was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon.More >>
A father was arrested for driving nearly two times the legal alcohol limit with his children in the car. Deputies say Jacob Nunley was pulled over Thursday night in the area of Kratzville Road and W. Mill Road.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
