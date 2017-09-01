Sunrise School Spirit donations pour in from Perry Central HS - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunrise School Spirit donations pour in from Perry Central HS

PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Perry Central Commodores joined us Friday morning for Season 3 of Sunrise School Spirit, which is our canned food drive to support the Tri-State Food Bank.

"This is my seventeenth year here at Perry Central and in 17 years we've never had a bigger collection than this year," says PCHS teacher, Mary Hagedorn.

Early Friday, the Perry Central Commodores showed us what happens when they rally together for their town.

"This definitely makes me happy. Seeing all these cans go to such a good cause makes my heart so proud of my school that we could do something like this," explained Junior, Madelyn Peter.

"Part of the FFA motto is 'Living to serve' so, every chance we get to help the community, we just get right on that," says PCHS Senior, Alex Homan.

And serve they did. Students faculty and staff within Commodore country and its community members collected over 1,000 cans in about six days. 
 
"And the last day they brought in over 1,500 cans," explained PCHS Principal Jody French. "They were excited all week long and did a fantastic job."

Students made a game out of the canned food drive, each grade collecting as much as they can, trying to beat out the others.

A portion of the food brought in on Friday will go right back into this community. A huge help for the district as it supports local families this winter through their Christmas Angel program.

"The students well-surpassed their goals this year, so it's really gonna be a big help," explained Principal French. "This just brings a lot of excitement to our community. It's something we'll be talking about for a long time."

