Fourth arrest made in Henderson kidnapping

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Jessica Caterina (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
Jacob Woods (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
Mason Brown and Cole Schriber (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Tennessee woman has been arrested in a Henderson kidnapping.

Jessica Caterina was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. 

She's in the Henderson County Jail with a $25,000 bond. 

Jacob Woods was arrested in the case earlier on Thursday.

Last week two other men, Mason Brown and Cole Schriber were arrested in the case. 

Authorities say the victim was found along Highway 136 West. 

They say he didn't have any clothes and was wrapped in a blanket held in place by duct tape 

Deputies say a man from Minnesota was in the area to watch the eclipse when he found the victim and made the call for help.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

