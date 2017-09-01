Vanderburgh Co. dad arrested for driving drunk with kids in car

Tonight is the final Friday After 5 along the Owensboro Riverfront. Friday After 5 is usually an outdoor event, but due to the rain, plans have changed.More >>
A Tennessee woman has been arrested in a Henderson kidnapping. Jessica Caterina was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon.More >>
A father was arrested for driving nearly two times the legal alcohol limit with his children in the car. Deputies say Jacob Nunley was pulled over Thursday night in the area of Kratzville Road and W. Mill Road.More >>
Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
