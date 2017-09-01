Vanderburgh Co. dad arrested for driving drunk with kids in car - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. dad arrested for driving drunk with kids in car

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Jacob Nunley (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Jacob Nunley (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A father was arrested for driving nearly two times the legal alcohol limit with his children in the car.

Deputies say Jacob Nunley was pulled over Thursday night in the area of Kratzville Road and W. Mill Road. 

They say his license plate was expired; he didn't have insurance; and his driver's license was suspended for the ninth time. 

They Nunley smelled of alcohol, and a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old were inside the car. 

At first, they say Nunley denied he had been drinking. They say he then admitted to drinking one beer, and then two beers.

Deputies say he failed field sobriety tests, and had a block alcohol of .149. 

The grandmother of the children was called in to take the children. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

