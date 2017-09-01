Evansville Police officers heading out to help Texas

Thousands of volunteers from across the country are in Texas right now to help Harvey victims.

Some Evansville Police officers will set out to join them Friday morning.

Several different groups have helped the officers collect money and supplies to bring to Houston.

They said their trucks were full Thursday afternoon, but donations kept pouring in.

The group will hit the road around 7:00 a.m. Friday. They plan to return on Tuesday.

Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations to send to Texas.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., you can drop off items at North High School Baseball Field, the Boys and Girls Club, or Evansville Garage Doors.

You can also bring donations to Evansville Garage Doors during business hours next week.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.