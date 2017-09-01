Evansville Police officers heading out to help Texas

Thousands of volunteers from across the country are in Texas right now to help Harvey victims.
Some Evansville Police officers will set out to join them Friday morning.
Several different groups have helped the officers collect money and supplies to bring to Houston.
They said their trucks were full Thursday afternoon, but donations kept pouring in.
The group will hit the road around 7:00 a.m. Friday. They plan to return on Tuesday.
Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations to send to Texas.
Starting at 9:00 a.m., you can drop off items at North High School Baseball Field, the Boys and Girls Club, or Evansville Garage Doors.
You can also bring donations to Evansville Garage Doors during business hours next week.
Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Thousands of volunteers from across the country are in Texas right now to help Harvey victims. Some Evansville Police officers are setting out to join them Friday morning.More >>
Thousands of volunteers from across the country are in Texas right now to help Harvey victims. Some Evansville Police officers are setting out to join them Friday morning.More >>
A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
In a 14 News exclusive, we are hearing for the first time from the family of Ricky Ard. He was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Federal Building in Evansville on Tuesday.More >>
In a 14 News exclusive, we are hearing for the first time from the family of Ricky Ard. He was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Federal Building in Evansville on Tuesday.More >>
More jobs coming in to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already as a presence there.More >>
More jobs coming in to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already as a presence there.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect is on the loose after killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl.More >>