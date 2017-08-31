EXCLUSIVE: Family of Ricky Ard release statement on Tuesday's incident

In a 14 News exclusive, we are hearing for the first time from the family of Ricky Ard.

He was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Federal Building in Evansville on Tuesday.

Kenneth Walker is married to Ricky Ard's cousin. He said in a statement to us that mental illness contributed to Ard's attack on the federal building and the law enforcement officers who tried to stop him.

"The Ard Family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the community for the heartfelt outpouring of symphathy. We are very much appreciative to all of the expressions of support.

As anyone can imagine, losing a loved one unexpectedly is incredibly difficult, and even more so under the circumstances that we lost our brother, son, uncle, friend.

Ricky had a long, documented history of mental illness. As we grieve and continue the process, the events of Ricky's death, we cannot help but consider how his mental illness impacted the events as they unfolded.

We know that to the officers and bystanders, Ricky was seemingly violent.

But to us, he was in dire need of medical attention.

Regrettably, we cannot change the events and outcome of what transpired on Tuesday.

Ricky had never been charged with a crime of violence, which adds to our grief.

As a family, we sought help for Ricky, but were restricted from doing so due to the current mental health laws for adults.

In conclusion, we pray that this tragic situation would encourage everyone to get educated on mental health.

Learn how to identify the signs and symptoms. Learn how to provide care for those who need it.

We can only hope our Evansville citizens and citizens nationwide would have access to prompt, continuous, and comprehensive medical health treatment throughout their lifetime.

We will miss his smile, his laughter, his spirit. Please continue to pray for the Ard family and all of those who loved Ricky. Please consider our family during this time and respect our privacy as we continue to grieve.

With deep sadness,

The Ard Family."