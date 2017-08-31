Union County beats Webster County 49-0

A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
In a 14 News exclusive, we are hearing for the first time from the family of Ricky Ard. He was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Federal Building in Evansville on Tuesday.More >>
More jobs coming in to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already as a presence there.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
