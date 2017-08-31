Eagles win high-scoring opener, 3-2

More jobs coming in to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already as a presence there.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.More >>
A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
High waters, homeless families, and abandoned homes... a sight Evansville native, Charles Leggett has seen before.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
After roughly 20 hours on the road, they escaped flood areas.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
