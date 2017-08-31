Eagles win high-scoring opener, 3-2

The University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team won a high-scoring 2017 opener with Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3-2, Thursday evening at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles start a season 1-0 for the third-straight year and raised their record to 30-6-2 all-time versus the Panthers.



USI struck fast to open the season as freshman forward Graham Miller (Owensboro, Kentucky) headed the ball off the crossbar and into the goal for the 1-0 advantage. Miller was assisted on his first collegiate goal by senior midfielder Riley Belding (Columbus, Indiana). USI would hold onto the 1-0 lead through the halftime.



After the Panthers scored in the first 53 second of the second half to tie the score, 1-1, senior midfielder Kyle Richardville (Vincennes, Indiana) gave the Eagles back the lead, 2-1, with his first goal of the year at 58:51. Belding notched his second assist of the match on the play.



KWC, once again, knotted the match at 2-2 with a tally at 70:06 before freshman defender Justin Raines (Bartlett, Tennessee) put USI back on top for good with his first collegiate goal at 72:13. Raines was assisted on the eventual game-winning goal by sophomore defender Justin Brooks (Fishers, Indiana).



Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Adam Zehme (Orland Park, Illinois) posted his first win of the year. Zehme allowed two goals and made two saves in facing six shots.



The Eagles hit the road Sunday when they finish the non-conference season at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. The second match of the year, which starts a four-match road swing, is slated for 4:15 p.m. with live coverage available on GoUSIEagles.com.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations