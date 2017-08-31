Panthers Fall in Season Opener to Murray State

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team opened its season with a 67-7 loss to Murray State University. The outer wall of Tropical Storm Harvey led to a steady downfall of rain for the duration of the contest, leading to less than ideal playing conditions.

The Racers' (1-0) opening drive went 81 yards and after the help of a late penalty, ended with a DJ Penick's three-yard touchdown catch. The Panthers (0-1) were pushed back on their opening drive, giving MSU prime field position. Seven plays later, Jordan Gandy ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown catch.

Turnovers stalled the Panthers once they found rhythm on their third possession as Dylan Boone extended the Racers lead to 20-0 after a 60-yard interception touchdown return. After a two-point conversion the first quarter ended with Kentucky Wesleyan facing a 22-0 deficit. MSU led 46-0 at the break.

A muffed punt lead to Kentucky Wesleyan's first score of the season early in the third quarter. Taking over on the MSU 10-yard line, Mike McGee connected with Ladarrius Dunn for a six yard touchdown.

The Racers produced 457 yards of total offense while the Panthers tacked on 159. Shuler Bentley threw for four touchdowns and 162 yards on 18 of 26 passing. McGee passed for 129 yards, connecting on 12 of 25 passes. Ty Martin-Miles finished the game with eight tackles while Peyton Marksbury recorded seven stops.

The Panthers will return home on Saturday, September 9th to host Livingstone College. Kick-off at Steele Stadium is scheduled for 1 PM.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations