Winters leads Eagles to season-opening win

University of Southern Indiana women's soccer freshman midfielder Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in leading the Screaming Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Tiffin University to open the 2017 campaign Thursday afternoon in Findlay, Ohio. USI wins its third-straight season opener and rises to 4-0-1 all-time versus Tiffin.



Winter scored the game-winning goal at 83:47 off a pass from freshman defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois). The goal was Winter's first collegiate goal.



The Eagles started the scoring in the match when senior midfielder Carlie Scales (Evansville, Indiana) gave USI a 1-0 lead on a goal at 14:51. Winter picked up her first collegiate point with an assist on the play.



Tiffin knotted game at 1-1 in the second half on a tally at 55:13, setting the stage for Winter in the final 10 minutes.



Between the posts for the Eagles, junior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) picked up her first win of the year. Hopkins faced four shots on goal, allowing one goal and making three saves.



The Eagles finish their visit to Findlay, Ohio, with a road match versus the University of Findlay Saturday at 1 p.m. The regional contest concludes the first leg of a six-match road swing to start the 2017 schedule.



USI is not slated to play in front of the home crowd at Strassweg Field until September 22 when it hosts the University of Indianapolis for a 5 p.m. Great Lakes Valley Conference match-up.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations