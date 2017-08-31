Aces drop heartbreaker to Illinois

The University of Evansville women's soccer team dropped a heartbreaking match to Illinois, 2-1, in the first overtime on Thursday evening at Arad McCutchan Stadium.



"Our girls battled hard for 90 minutes, for sure," said Aces head coach Krista McKendree. "We had a couple bad decisions and credit to Illinois. They battled, they came back, and they capitalized on a couple of our mistakes."



The Aces struck first with just over five minutes remaining in the opening half. Senior JBess Ruby won the ball off a goal kick by Illinois as senior Nicki Baham found it off the header and dribbled to the top of the box and smashed a shot past the keeper to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.



In the second half, the Illini equalized the match in the 55th minute as Illinois' Kelly Maday slipped the ball into the back of the net from 10 yards out.



The final 30 minutes of regulation featured a host of chances for the Aces and Illini, but neither side was able to find the go-ahead goal.



With the game in its first overtime, Illinois capitalized on an opportunity just a minute in. Gabbi Chapa looped a ball into the box from 30 yards out that fell at the feet of Morgan Maroney who finished it into the net for the game-winning goal.

For the Aces, Ruby led the way with three shots, while sophomore Emily Rickett fired a pair of shots, each putting one on-goal.



In the match, the Aces were narrowly out-shot by Illinois, 14-9, with each team putting four shots on-goal.



"(We) competed and they did what we asked them to do," said McKendree. "I think their effort and their attitude to try and come out and compete and win was stellar today. We just have to sure up some things and not allow (our opponent) to get back in the game."



Evansville next travels to Bowling Green, Ky. to take on Western Kentucky University on Sunday afternoon at 6 p.m.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations