K.J. Riley joins UE men’s basketball

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

K.J. (Kelvin) Riley has joined the University of Evansville men's basketball, Purple Aces head coach Marty Simmons announced.
 
Riley, who attended Howard College (Texas) last season, will be a sophomore guard this season.
 
"K.J. is a long, athletic, versatile guard who can play multiple positions," Simmons said.  "He has good court vision and is a great defender."
 
"He is a great student and a terrific young man; he is a good addition to this program in all areas," Simmons added.
 
Last season at Howard, Riley averaged 7.9 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. 
 
Measuring in at 6-5, Riley is a native of the Bronx, N.Y.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations

