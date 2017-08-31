Owensboro plant adding more than 30 new jobs with expansion

More jobs are coming to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already has as a presence there.

Swedish Match is expanding it's Owensboro plant, adding around 30 new, high-paying jobs.

This is the second time Swedish Match has expanded its Owensboro plant in the last three years. Judge Executive Al Mattingly says that these jobs pay a lot higher than the county's average.

They'll pay around 25-35 dollars an hour. This will be a new production facility for ZYN, a smokeless nicotine pouch. It's a $41-million investment for the company. Swedish Match already employs 300 people at it's Owensboro plants and this investment by the company shows it's planning to stay here for the long haul.

We won't have to wait long before construction starts.

It's slated to begin in August but will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.