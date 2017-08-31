Man arrested for attempted murder after west side shooting

Travis Phelps was arrested for attempted murder after the shooting at Edgewood and Leslie.More >>
A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down today. That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search. Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line, but wanted to go much farther. That's when the situation turned scary. When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect dem...More >>
In a 14 News exclusive, we are hearing for the first time from the family of Ricky Ard. He was the man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Federal Building in Evansville on Tuesday.More >>
More jobs coming in to Owensboro with a big investment and expansion by a company that already as a presence there.More >>
The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
