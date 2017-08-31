Man arrested for attempted murder after west side shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested for attempted murder after west side shooting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
Travis Phelps (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Travis Phelps (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are investigating a shooting and car crash on the city's west side.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Leslie and Edgewood 

Police say the victim was driving, and 21-year-old Travis Phelps fired several shots into his car. 

The car then crashed into a pole. 

A passenger was able to call 911. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 

Police say several witnesses saw Phelps stand on a porch and fire several shots. 

They believe it started as a dispute between Phelps and the female passenger. They say the two were in a relationship. 

Phelps was arrested for attempted murder and criminal recklessness. 

Police say meth was found while he was being booked into jail. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly