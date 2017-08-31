EPD investigating shooting on west side

Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Leslie Avenue just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

One person was shot, but there was no word on the extent of the injury. Police say a car crashed into a pole, but they did not say what caused the crash or who was driving.

Officers rendered aid to two people until emergency crews arrived. One man was given CPR on the scene. He and a woman were taken to the hospital.

We're told detectives interviewed a person of interest.

Breaking- Shooting investigation underway in 100 block of Leslie. One confirmed victim. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 1, 2017

We are working to get more information.

