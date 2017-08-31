Police: Lexington Man with machete caught after multi-agency search

A man with a machete forced many Whitesville schools and businesses to go on lock down Thursday.

That man has since been taken into custody after a multi-agency search.

Authorities say the suspect was hitching a ride from the Owensboro side of Whitesville to the Ohio County line but wanted to go much farther.

That's when the situation turned scary.

When the driver told the suspect the Ohio County line was as far as he would take him, the suspect demanded to be taken to Louisville.

Law enforcement tells 14 News the driver refused.

The two men began arguing and eventually got out of the vehicle. That's when authorities say the suspect pulled a machete in attempts to hijack the vehicle.

Passersby along Highway 54 tried to intervene and the suspect took off running.

He eventually made his way to the Whitesville Dollar General. Shortly after hearing sirens, store workers say the suspect left everything behind and took off running again.

"He actually had a cell phone he had permission to plug in and charge," Major Bill Thompson with Daviess County Sheriff’s office said.

The small diner across the street from the Dollar General was one of the several stores who locked their doors.

"After that, we had locked the doors and nobody could come in at all," worker Leanne Bradshaw said.

After roughly two hours of searching, authorities located the man hiding around air conditioning units behind a fence only yards away from the back of the Dollar General.

The suspect has since been identified as Billy Bowles of Lexington.

Authorities believe he may have also broken into the senior citizens center early Thursday morning before the hitchhiking incident.

"He got caught and we're safe so I guess that's all that really matters," Bradshaw added.

