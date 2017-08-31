EPD officers support officers involved in crisis situations through Peer Support Team

The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.

Critical moments can leave a lasting impact for officers in the line of duty.

"Officer-involved shootings are one of the most stressful things an officer can be involved in," said Officer Dan Deeg. "There are a lot of other things, fatality accidents, natural disasters, other things that create stress. Sometimes it's just little things over time."

EPD has 10 officers that step up when they're needed most. Officer Deeg is on the Peer Support Team. He tells us the team formed more than a decade ago, and it all comes down to supporting one another.

"In the past when there was an officer-involved shooting, the primary focus and the focus for the department has to be on the investigation. That sometimes left that officer that was involved in that incident kind of hanging out there, and they needed some support. The people that are investigating it can't necessarily support them because they have a job to do," said Officer Deeg.

The Peer Support Team works with Southwest Mental Health to get the training they need. Officer Deeg tells us that training is crucial because high-stress situations can take a toll.

"It's a stressful situation, as with most emergency response personnel, the suicide rates are high, and that's also in law enforcement," said Deeg.

Officer Deeg told us there is also a support group for families of officers involved in a crisis situation.

