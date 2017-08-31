Evansville man who lived through 1937 flood donates to Harvey victims

High waters, homeless families, and abandoned homes. That is a sight Evansville native Charles Leggett has seen before.

"A flood is a bad situation, as I look back now I can think well we were pretty lucky if you compare what I did and my family did to what those people are doing down there today..it's sad," said Leggett.

The 93-year-old Leggett said after reading an article in the paper about local law enforcement officers heading to Houston and asking for donations, he knew he had to help.

Leggett explained he sympathizes with the Harvey victims because he remembers when he was just 13-years-old and had to leave his own home in Evansville.

"The basement was full of water and the water was up to the porch was about five steps up from the side walk, so the water there was probably 8,9 foot high," said Leggett.

He explained a man in a small boat saved his family and they had to stay in Indianapolis for a while until it was safe to come back.

"The 1937 flood you know it came in kind of quick but it went down fairly quick you know what we're seeing in Texas the water is there and it just keeps staying there and getting worse," said Leggett.

Leggett explained he feels grateful now that he sees how bad it could have been.

"My experience was nothing compared to what some of those people are doing there but it certainly reminded me we did have a similar situation not near as bad but it just shows you how powerful water can be," added Leggett.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.