Dispatch confirms crash in Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dispatch confirms crash in Henderson

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Dispatch confirms a crash at 2nd Street and I-69 in Henderson.

There's no word what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

We have a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly