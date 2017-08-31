Azzip Player of the Week: Cade Jones

The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.More >>
The Evansville Police Department has a Peer Support Team that steps in after situations like the one at the Federal Building earlier this week. We are told each member on that team is an active duty officer who has experienced a crisis situation on the job.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
High waters, homeless families, and abandoned homes... a sight Evansville native, Charles Leggett has seen before.More >>
High waters, homeless families, and abandoned homes... a sight Evansville native, Charles Leggett has seen before.More >>
A third arrest has been made in a Henderson kidnapping. Jacob Woods was found Thursday afternoon in his garage and taken into custody.More >>
A third arrest has been made in a Henderson kidnapping. Jacob Woods was found Thursday afternoon in his garage and taken into custody.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash at 2nd Street and I-69 in Henderson.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash at 2nd Street and I-69 in Henderson.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several counties in Central Alabama.More >>
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several counties in Central Alabama.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>