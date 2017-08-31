Azzip Player of the Week: Cade Jones

This week's Azzip Player of the Week is Heritage Hills Quarterback Cade Jones.

He had an outstanding performance last week, completing 15 of 21 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 41-0 victory over Tell City.

Cade told us being named Player of the Week is a real honor and it shows how faithful Patriot fans are.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.