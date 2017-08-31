Another arrest made in Henderson kidnapping

A third arrest has been made in a Henderson kidnapping.

Jacob Woods was found Thursday afternoon in his garage and taken into custody.

He's being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Last week two other men, Mason Brown and Cole Schriber were arrested in the case.

Authorities say the victim was found along Highway 136 West.

They say he didn't have any clothes and was wrapped in a blanket held in place by duct tape

Deputies say a man from Minnesota was in the area to watch the eclipse when he found the victim and made the call for help.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.