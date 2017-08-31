Boats arrived at downtown riverfront for Evansville Hydrofest

The Evansville Hydrofest starts this weekend and the boats arrived at the downtown riverfront on Thursday.

The "Roar on the River" will feature the American Power Boat Association's North American Championships, and also the APBA Eastern divisions.

There will be 14 inboard classes of boats racing, during the three-day event. Teams will hit the waters for testing Friday, weather permitting, and then the real racing begins Saturday.

"Seeing the unlimited is a completely different class of boats," said Rob Hall, who used to race back in the 'Thunder on the Ohio' days. "They are faster, they are bigger, but they don't make any noise. These boats are tremendously loud and I guarantee everyone in this town will hear these boats when they go out on the water."

Admission cost for HydroFest is $10 total for all three days. Children 12 and under are free.

