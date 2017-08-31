Boats arrive at downtown riverfront for Evansville Hydrofest

A third arrest has been made in a Henderson kidnapping. Jacob Woods was found Thursday afternoon in his garage and taken into custody.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash at 2nd Street and I-69 in Henderson.More >>
A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.More >>
The Evansville Hydrofest starts this weekend and the boats arrived at the downtown riverfront on Thursday.More >>
Taco lovers rejoice! The first ever Taco Festival in Evansville will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 14.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
