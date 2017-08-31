First ever Taco Fest announced for Evansville

Taco lovers rejoice!

There's a festival coming to Evansville later this year, devoted solely to tacos.

The first ever Taco Festival in Evansville will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 14.

At the event, organizers say you can expect more than 30 food vendors serving up nachos, tacos, and other Mexican dishes. There also will be a frozen margarita bar to enjoy, and it's all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fiesta Evansville, which helps Latino students get into colleges across the country.

